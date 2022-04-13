Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 11, 2022:
- Orozco, Jairon – Driving While Intoxicated
- Vickery, Jeryl Wayne – Displaying Fictitious License Plate
- Vaughn, Onyia Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Myers, Charles Harold – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief
- Johnson, Douglas Wayne – Public Intoxication and Assault
- Langley, William David IV – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Garcia, Jorge Dominick – Possession of Marijuana
- Black, Sharon Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Solomon, Erick Demound – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport