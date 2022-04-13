Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 11, 2022:

Orozco, Jairon – Driving While Intoxicated

Vickery, Jeryl Wayne – Displaying Fictitious License Plate

Vaughn, Onyia Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Myers, Charles Harold – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief

Johnson, Douglas Wayne – Public Intoxication and Assault

Langley, William David IV – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Garcia, Jorge Dominick – Possession of Marijuana

Black, Sharon Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Solomon, Erick Demound – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

