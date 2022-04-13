Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 11, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 11, 2022:

  • Orozco, Jairon – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Vickery, Jeryl Wayne – Displaying Fictitious License Plate
  • Vaughn, Onyia Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Myers, Charles Harold – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief
  • Johnson, Douglas Wayne – Public Intoxication and Assault
  • Langley, William David IV – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Garcia, Jorge Dominick – Possession of Marijuana
  • Black, Sharon Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Solomon, Erick Demound – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
