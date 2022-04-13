Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas breaks ground at site of Education Center

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas recently broke ground on the site of what will be the Aati Imaabachi Imiisa Education Center.

The 49,000-square foot facility will serve as the epicenter of education for Tribal citizens of all ages. Anticipated for completion in the fall of 2024, the new center will house the Tribe’s Education Department, Head Start Program, Tribal Youth Program, Tribal Library, two play yards, and a multipurpose gym.

Services available at the center will include afterschool tutoring and college readiness classes for students. The new facility will also accommodate the Tribe’s Inner Voice Youth Council.

“Leaders of our Tribe have long dreamed of building this Education Center,” said Ricky Sylestine, Chairman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ Tribal Council. “Throughout our history, this Tribe has valued learning and recognized the importance of preparing the next generation for success. This center will help the younger members of our Tribe become better citizens while also offering facilities, such as the library, where adults can continue to learn and better themselves as well.”

Sylestine added, “The construction of this new center also signifies our optimism about the future. We have been in this region for many generations and plan to be part of the East Texas community for a long time to come. Education is the key to a brighter future, for our Tribe and for our neighbors.”

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has the oldest reservation in the state located on approximately 10,200 acres in the Big Thicket of Deep East Texas. The Tribe is a fully functioning sovereign government with a full array of health and human services, including law enforcement and emergency services. There are more than 1,300 members, about half of whom live on the reservation.

