Charles Wayne Fowler Jr. was born July 26, 1962 in Santa Rosa County, Florida, to Charles Wayne Fowler Sr. and Joyce Marie Jernigan Fowler. He passed away in Cleveland, Texas, on April 8, 2022.

Charles Wayne has lived in Cleveland for the past 10 years and in his early years worked as a brick mason. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wayne Fowler Sr.; stepfather, Hoyt Peterson; daughter, Rachel Michelle Fowler; brother, Frankie Peterson; sisters, Penny Sea and Wanda Poole.

Charles Wayne is survived by his mother, Joyce Marie Fowler; children, Jared Wayne Fowler, Nathan Dwayne Fowler and wife Amiee, Amanda Marie Howard and husband Thomas, Charles Randal Fowler; grandchildren, Mackenzie Fowler, Eathan Fowler, Harley Howard, Elizabeth Fowler, Logan Fowler; brothers, James Fowler, Mickey Peterson, Jeffrey Peterson, Johnny Peterson, Chris Fowler; sister, Lisa Williams; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

