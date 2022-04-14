Man indicted on shooting in Liberty County now suspect in Hardin County death

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Feb. 24, 2022, into the death of a patron at an illegal game room near Silsbee. Initial reports indicated that the victim, Jeremiah Ray, 30, from Kountze, had died as a result of injuries sustained from exiting a moving vehicle. During the investigation, evidence was gathered that led authorities to believe that another person was involved in Ray’s death.

On Tuesday, April 12, information was presented to a Hardin County Jury concerning this case. The Grand Jury returned an Indictment for Manslaughter, a 2nd degree felony, against Taylor James Cantrell, 30, from Silsbee. Cantrell fled from law enforcement Wednesday night, April 13, near Village Creek in Kountze but was apprehended after a search of the area.

Cantrell has also been indicted on two other charges stemming from a shooting in Liberty County in March of 2021. In that case, Cantrell is alleged to have fled the scene in Liberty County into Hardin County, while in possession of a firearm and then attempted to destroy evidence, knowing that an investigation was underway in Liberty County.

Investigators have also charged Cantrell with Aggravated Robbery for his involvement in the robbery of an individual near Silsbee on February 20, 2022.

He is currently in jail in Hardin County charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Robbery. His bond is set at $100,000 on the Manslaughter charge. Bond has not been set on the Aggravated Robbery charge as of this time.

“The Hardin County District Attorney’s Office has been a tremendous help during this investigation. Together, DA Rebecca Walton and I are committed to arresting and prosecuting violent offenders such as Cantwell who threaten our community,” said Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

