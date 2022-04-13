Fallen deputy comes home to Liberty for burial

Main Street in Liberty was lined with dozens of American flags on Wednesday for the funeral procession of Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis, 33, who was killed in a tragic car crash while on duty on April 2.

As the procession entered Liberty, merchants and employees of local businesses stepped outside to join the hundreds of other people watching the procession as it passed.

Many of those in attendance held pink balloons to represent Chavis’s favorite color while others held up signs and banners, or simply waved or saluted. The funeral procession included patrol vehicles representing law enforcement agencies from all across the state. First responders from the City of Liberty helped escort the procession from Houston while others joined in as it entered the city.

A line of police vehicles stretching miles long travel Main Street in Liberty on Wednesday for the funeral procession of Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis, a Liberty, Texas, native.

Chavis’s funeral was held Wednesday at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston; however, she was laid to rest at a small family cemetery off of Mizell Road in Liberty.

Chavis was killed when she attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver on the Sam Houston Tollway in Houston. The alleged drunk driver struck her patrol vehicle, causing it to burst into flames and killing Chavis.

Chavis grew up in the neighboring city of Ames, Texas, and was a member of the Liberty High School graduating class of 2007. A member of the Lady Panthers volleyball and track teams, she also was a member of the Liberty High School drill team. After high school, she joined the U.S. Army where she distinguished herself through six years of service.

After leaving the Army, she joined the ranks of law enforcement, devoting herself to protecting and serving her fellow man. At the time of her death, Chavis was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice while working full-time for the constable’s office. She leaves behind a husband, Quincy Chavis, 4-year-old son, Billion Andrew Chavis, her parents, Tanya Childress and Johnnie Fowler III, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Members of the Liberty High School Class of 2007 paid tribute to their fallen classmate on Wednesday. Asst. County Attorney Farrah Harper brought along her children to pay their respects to fallen Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis on Wednesday as Chavis’s funeral procession traveled through Liberty. As the procession for fallen Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis nears Johnson Cemetery in Liberty on Wednesday, the skies opened and the rains poured. Members of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle unit drive through the rain on their way to Johnson Cemetery in Liberty for the funeral of Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis. Dozens of law enforcement officers attended the graveside service for Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis on Wednesday at Johnson Cemetery in Liberty. A funeral caisson provided by Vintage Carriage Company, LLC, arrives at Johnson Cemetery in Liberty on Wednesday with the casket carrying Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis. Pallbearers for Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis carry her casket to her graveside service at Johnson Cemetery in Liberty on Wednesday, April 13. Law enforcement personnel, including an honor guard unit for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and members of Liberty Police Department, salute as the casket of fallen Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis is carried from a funeral caisson. A bugler plays Taps at the graveside service for fallen Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis on Wednesday in Liberty. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles for Liberty Fire Department took part in the procession for fallen Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis on Wednesday. A line of police vehicles stretching miles long travel Main Street in Liberty on Wednesday for the funeral procession of Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis, a Liberty, Texas, native. The hearse carrying the casket of Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis, a Liberty, Texas, native, arrives in Liberty on Wednesday for her funeral. Members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard took part in the graveside ceremony on Wednesday for fallen Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis. Pictured left to right are Capt. Ken DeFoor, Chaplain Ted Smith, Sgt. Travis Pearce and Deputy Ben Garcia.

