Fallen deputy comes home to Liberty for burial

Main Street in Liberty was lined with dozens of American flags on Wednesday for the funeral procession of Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis, 33, who was killed in a tragic car crash while on duty on April 2.
As the procession entered Liberty, merchants and employees of local businesses stepped outside to join the hundreds of other people watching the procession as it passed.
Many of those in attendance held pink balloons to represent Chavis’s favorite color while others held up signs and banners, or simply waved or saluted. The funeral procession included patrol vehicles representing law enforcement agencies from all across the state. First responders from the City of Liberty helped escort the procession from Houston while others joined in as it entered the city.
Chavis’s funeral was held Wednesday at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston; however, she was laid to rest at a small family cemetery off of Mizell Road in Liberty.
Chavis was killed when she attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver on the Sam Houston Tollway in Houston. The alleged drunk driver struck her patrol vehicle, causing it to burst into flames and killing Chavis.
Chavis grew up in the neighboring city of Ames, Texas, and was a member of the Liberty High School graduating class of 2007. A member of the Lady Panthers volleyball and track teams, she also was a member of the Liberty High School drill team. After high school, she joined the U.S. Army where she distinguished herself through six years of service.
After leaving the Army, she joined the ranks of law enforcement, devoting herself to protecting and serving her fellow man. At the time of her death, Chavis was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice while working full-time for the constable’s office. She leaves behind a husband, Quincy Chavis, 4-year-old son, Billion Andrew Chavis, her parents, Tanya Childress and Johnnie Fowler III, and numerous other relatives and friends.