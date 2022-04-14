Suspect in 2021 armed robbery in Cleveland arrested

A 54-year-old Houston woman, Lenora Smith-Agbonze, has been charged with an armed robbery that reportedly took place in Cleveland on Oct. 10, 2021.

According to a statement from Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, Smith-Agbonze, a former resident of Cleveland, was identified as a suspect in the armed robbery just days after it occurred, and an arrest warrant was issued for her. In recent days, Smith-Agbonze was arrested in Harris County on unrelated charges; that’s when it was revealed that she was a wanted fugitive for Robbery, a first-degree felony.

Smith-Agbonze is accused of robbing the Gulf station at 102 S. Washington Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Oct. 10. The on-duty store clerk reportedly told police she was armed with a knife.

When the officers arrived, they learned that the robber had fled in a small white car.

“The clerk said the robber had entered the store and walked over near the ATM Machine. The clerk became suspicious because the person was just standing there by the ATM. The clerk decided to walk closer and observe when suddenly the robber turned and put a knife to his throat, and said, ‘Give me the money,'” Broussard said.

The clerk reportedly clamed he was shoved behind the front counter as the robber held the knife to his throat, continuing to demand money and threating the clerk.

According to Broussard, the clerk opened the cash registered and the robber grabbed a handful of money. The robber pushed the clerk down to the floor and fled the store. A small white car was seen driving from the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Officers checked the immediate area, but were unable to locate the vehicle on the night of the robbery.

Once Smith-Agbonze was arrested in Houston, Cleveland police officers picked her up and transported her back to Liberty County. She was taken before Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ralph Fuller, who set her bail at $75,000.

“It was great teamwork by all law enforcement agencies involved, and we appreciate those that shared information about a possible suspect. CPD detectives worked diligently on this case and brought successful closure for the victim in this case,” Broussard said.

