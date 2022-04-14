Liberty High School launches Music Honor Society

The Tri-M® Music Honor Society, the honor society for secondary school music students, announces the chartering of a new chapter at Liberty High School under the leadership of Sean Smith, Director of Bands, and Christie Bean, Director of Choirs.

Chapter 9041 began its operation with an induction ceremony on April 7, honoring its founding class of 32 members. The honorees included:

Bailey Bendele

Brianna Bowles

Lexi Chaparro

Wesley DCamp

Michael DeBerry

Nailah Donatto

Sage Drinkard

Kirsten Erskins

Mikaela Farabee

Cristian Franco

William Gilley

Joseph Girard

Tanis Grimes

Eleanor Hale

Knekya Herron

Lillie Knepper

Megan LaChapelle

Lauren LeJeune

Daniel Martinez

Grace McMillen

Samantha Molina

Mikayla Montanez

Jaci Presnull

Edgar Rangel

Brianna Sanchez

Liliana Sanchez

Tucker Schilling

Oscar Secada

Astrid Sifuentes

Katelyn Singh

Ivan Varela

Natalie Wages

The formation of this chapter signifies the school’s recognition of the importance of the arts in the development of a comprehensive educational program. The Tri-M Music Honor Society provides a means of recognizing the efforts and achievements of music students who volunteer their time and share their musical talent with others. Since 1952, over 8,000 Tri-M chapters have been chartered in the United States and abroad, and current membership exceeds 79,000.

The goal of the Tri-M Music Honor Society is to foster greater interest in band, orchestra, and choral performance and to provide more opportunities for personal musical expression. Students are selected for membership in the honor society on the basis of musicianship, scholarship, character, leadership, and service to their school and community. The organization’s high standards serve to challenge students to greater effort and achievement and to encourage them in the pursuit of excellence.

In 1983, the Tri-M Music Honor Society became a program of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME). National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education.

NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association orchestrates success for millions of students nationwide and has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century.

For more information about Tri-M or NAfME, visit the website at http://www.nafme.org/tri-m or call the NAfME office at 800-336-3768.

