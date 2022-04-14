Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 12, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 12, 2022:

  • Humphries, Russell Ray – Assault/Family Violence
  • Bray, Shelton Hayes – Public Intoxication
  • Burgos-Maradiaga, Alex Eduardo – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief
  • Hannah, Larry Gordon Jr. – Criminal Mischief and Bench Warrant
  • Hernandez Fajardo, Dinnia – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
  • Martin, Crystal Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-False Statement to Obtain Credit
  • Hernandez, Eliezer – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Leblanc, Montravious Dwayne – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Firearm and Possession of Marijuana
  • Dunnam, Albert Joe Ferrell – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
Brays, Shelton Hayes
Burgos-Maradiaga, Alex Eduardo
Dunnam, Albert Joe Ferrell
Hannah, Larry Gordon Jr.
Hernandez, Eliezer
Humphries, Russell Ray
Leblanc, Montravious Dwayne
Martin, Crystal Lee

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.