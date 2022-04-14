Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 12, 2022:
- Humphries, Russell Ray – Assault/Family Violence
- Bray, Shelton Hayes – Public Intoxication
- Burgos-Maradiaga, Alex Eduardo – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief
- Hannah, Larry Gordon Jr. – Criminal Mischief and Bench Warrant
- Hernandez Fajardo, Dinnia – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
- Martin, Crystal Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-False Statement to Obtain Credit
- Hernandez, Eliezer – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Leblanc, Montravious Dwayne – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Firearm and Possession of Marijuana
- Dunnam, Albert Joe Ferrell – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport