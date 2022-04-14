Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 12, 2022:

Humphries, Russell Ray – Assault/Family Violence

Bray, Shelton Hayes – Public Intoxication

Burgos-Maradiaga, Alex Eduardo – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief

Hannah, Larry Gordon Jr. – Criminal Mischief and Bench Warrant

Hernandez Fajardo, Dinnia – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)

Martin, Crystal Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-False Statement to Obtain Credit

Hernandez, Eliezer – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Leblanc, Montravious Dwayne – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Firearm and Possession of Marijuana

Dunnam, Albert Joe Ferrell – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Brays, Shelton Hayes Burgos-Maradiaga, Alex Eduardo Dunnam, Albert Joe Ferrell Hannah, Larry Gordon Jr. Hernandez, Eliezer Humphries, Russell Ray Leblanc, Montravious Dwayne Martin, Crystal Lee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

