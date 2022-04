The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of April 12, 2022.

If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. For more information, go online to http://www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org.

PRICE, Denise Ann GILDER, Jaythan Lawrence GIL, Eugenio Allende GAMEZ, Rocky Anthony DETHEROW, David Weldon BROWN, Robert James Alexander BORGFIELD, Cody Ray BOHN, Andrew Martin ALONSO, Julian AGUIRRE, Raymond David III

