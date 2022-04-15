Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 13, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 13, 2022:

  • Jackson, Cody Murrell Jonathan – Criminal Trespass, Driving While License Invalid and Operating Motor Vehicle in Protected Freshwater Area
  • Lee, Rebecca Suzanne – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security
  • Taylor, Edgar Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Criminal Mischief, Driving While License Invalid and Violating Promise to Appear
  • Espino, Juan Antonio Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Howard, Timothy Owen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Hernandez, Lorenzo Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Losoya, Maria Teresa – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Leonard, Christian Phillippe – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Neal, Jacob Timothy – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lamb, Jeremy Lekeith – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
  • Jones, Alicea Jean – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle (no mugshot)
