Argument over dog turns deadly in north Liberty County

A disagreement between two neighbors over a dog ended tragically Friday, April 15, in north Liberty County when one neighbor reportedly shot the other, ultimately resulting in death for one of the two men and a murder charge for the other.

According to Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made to the dispatch center around 2:50 p.m. regarding a shooting incident on the 300 block of CR 2683 in the Hoop and Holler community east of Rye. When deputies arrived, they found a 60-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound.

DeFoor said the shooting victim had gone outside his home to speak to his neighbor after the victim’s daughter told him the neighbor was threatening to shoot the family’s dog. As he approached the neighbor, the man turned and fired a handgun at the man, striking him at least once.

“The shooting suspect then went back to doing his yardwork as if nothing had happened,” DeFoor said.

According to DeFoor, the victim’s family members witnessed the shooting and were able to relate the incident to investigators.

The victim, whose name is pending withheld pending the notification of next of kin, died at Kingwood Hospital after being airlifted from the scene.

The shooter, identified as 71-year-old Eric Elliott, was taken into custody and transported to the Liberty County Jail. He is expected to be charged with murder.

Elliott’s mugshot is not available at this time. Bail information also is not available.

