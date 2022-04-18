Maria Consuela Huerta was born in Houston, Texas on February 17, 1954 to Ernest N Huerta and Jane Torres Huerta. She passed away April 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas at the age of 68.

Maria worked several years in the human resource department for the State of Texas, she was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francisco Espinoza; grandson, Alberto B. Gonzalez; brothers, Donald Ray Huerta, Juanito Huerta, Edward Huerta; sisters, Toni Almeyda, Lupita Huerta Delgado. She is survived by her son, George Huerta Sr; daughter, Maria Theresa Huerta; brothers, Ernest Huerta Jr., Alfred Huerta; sisters, Isabella T. Huerta, Alicia Alanis, Gloria Addison, Susie H. Aleman, Brenda Louise Huerta, Linda Louise Huerta; grandchildren, Roberto Gonzalez, Midella Vance, Maria Elena Gonzalez, George Huerta II, Esperanza Maria Huerta; great grandchildren, George Huerta III, Janessa Inez Huerta, Kyrin Devon Love, Princeton Lamar Bennett, Mileah Gonzalez, Brayleigh Elena Vance.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 11am-1:30pm. Graveside Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden Cemetery at 2pm on Monday, April 18, 2022 with Pastor David McAdams officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be: Robert Gonzalez Jr., George Huerta, II., John Villarreal, and Victor Huerta.

