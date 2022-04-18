Cynthia Gail Berg, age 68, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born December 1, 1953, in Houston, Texas to parents Oliver and Iva Mae Hammond who preceded her in death along with her grandparents, Ulis and Mabel Henry; sisters, Glenda Estelle Hammond, Doris Gene Hammond, Donna Sue Hammond, and Darlene Lynette West; and brother, Oliver Thomas Hammond.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Berg; daughters, Rachel and husband Aubry Burch, Kristy and husband JC Lake; son, Tommy and wife Sarah Berg; grandchildren, Cullen, Emily, Megan, Cody and wife Becky, Lauren and husband Colton, Bailey, Justice, and Landon; great-grandchildren, Heidi, Luke, Zachary, Emerson, Leo, Clark, and Cara; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with services starting at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

