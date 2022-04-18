Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 14, 2022:
- Agbonze, Lenora Lavette – Aggravated Robbery and Parole Violation
- Bocanegra, Jesus Alberto – Hold for Harris County-Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Izaguirre, Dustin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Carias-Roca, Carlos – Abandoning or Endangering a Child
- Sandoval, Tania Yareth – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Trahan, Troy Steven – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Rao, Kelby Joe – Public Intoxication