Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 14, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 14, 2022:

  • Agbonze, Lenora Lavette – Aggravated Robbery and Parole Violation
  • Bocanegra, Jesus Alberto – Hold for Harris County-Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Izaguirre, Dustin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Carias-Roca, Carlos – Abandoning or Endangering a Child
  • Sandoval, Tania Yareth – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Trahan, Troy Steven – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Rao, Kelby Joe – Public Intoxication
Agbonze, Lenora Lavette
Bocanegra, Jesus Alberto
Carias-Roca, Carlos
Izaguirre, Dustin
Rao, Kelby Joe
Sandoval, Tania Yareth
Trahan, Troy Steven

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.