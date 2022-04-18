Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 15, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 15, 2022:

  • Bray, Shelton Hayes – Public Intoxication
  • Galvan, Erick – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Chambers, Joshua Travis – Criminal Mischief
  • Anderson, Talina – Criminal Trespass
  • Henderson, Kaylee Marie – Public Intoxication
  • Elliott, Eric Lee – Murder
  • Obannon, Shawn Steven – Parole Violation
  • Winfrey, Kia Nikol – Failure to Appear
  • Moreno-Garcia, Jose Emmanuel – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Bass, Joseph Allen Dean – Violation of a Protective Order/Bond
