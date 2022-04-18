Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 15, 2022:
- Bray, Shelton Hayes – Public Intoxication
- Galvan, Erick – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Chambers, Joshua Travis – Criminal Mischief
- Anderson, Talina – Criminal Trespass
- Henderson, Kaylee Marie – Public Intoxication
- Elliott, Eric Lee – Murder
- Obannon, Shawn Steven – Parole Violation
- Winfrey, Kia Nikol – Failure to Appear
- Moreno-Garcia, Jose Emmanuel – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bass, Joseph Allen Dean – Violation of a Protective Order/Bond