Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 15, 2022:

Bray, Shelton Hayes – Public Intoxication

Galvan, Erick – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Chambers, Joshua Travis – Criminal Mischief

Anderson, Talina – Criminal Trespass

Henderson, Kaylee Marie – Public Intoxication

Elliott, Eric Lee – Murder

Obannon, Shawn Steven – Parole Violation

Winfrey, Kia Nikol – Failure to Appear

Moreno-Garcia, Jose Emmanuel – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bass, Joseph Allen Dean – Violation of a Protective Order/Bond

Anderson, Talina Bass, Joseph Allen Dean Bray, Shelton Hayes Chambers, Joshua Travis Elliott, Eric Lee Galvan, Erick Henderson, Kaylee Marie Moreno-Garcia, Jose Emmanuel Obannon, Shawn Steven

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

