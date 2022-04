The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 16, 2022:

Wisdom, Brandon Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Wyatt, Anthony Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez, Pedro Antonio – Public Intoxication

Harding, Ollie Victor – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication

