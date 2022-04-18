Dayton ISD 7th-grade band earns Superior rating By Bluebonnet News - April 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter The WWJH 7th-grade bands performed in the Region X UIL Concert and Sightreading Evaluation at Groves Middle School on March 30. "We are excited to announce that both bands earned Superior ratings and earned sweepstakes trophies! We are so proud of our kids and everyone else involved! Thanks to continued support from parents, teachers, admin, and our wonderful community. Today was a success!," said Jeff Nations, a spokesperson for Dayton ISD. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...