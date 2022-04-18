Dayton ISD continues fundraising for Lee College’s Dancing For Our Stars

Dayton ISD is continuing to look for ways to support the upcoming Dancing For Our Stars event.

Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Kimmie M. Brown Elementary School personnel did some campus fundraising while the entire district did another round of ‘Jeans Day’. Jennifer Garcia stopped in to check on the District’s dancer, Dr. Jessica Johnson, and she was presented with another check of $1,265.65.

Johnson is among the dancers who will be entertaining guests at a Lee College Foundation event on Saturday, May 21. The dancers come from communities and schools with the Lee College district, which includes Baytown, Liberty, Dayton, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Crosby, Huffman, Highlands, Mont Belvieu and Anahuac. The “Stars” are identified as students at all of the school districts within these communities.

Dancers will compete to win in three categories:

People’s Choice

Mirror Ball

Foundation Favorite

If anyone is interested in helping to secure Dayton ISD students with future full Lee College scholarships for many years to come, then please contact the Administration Office at 936-258-2667.

“No donation is too small or too large for us to support DISD students!” reads a statement from Dayton ISD.

