Eric C. Vanetten was born in Springfield, Illinois on May 24, 1963. He passed away April 14, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 58.

Eric served our country in the US Air Force for four years, and was an employee of StandardAero Aviation for thirty-six years. He enjoyed computer games, was an avid reader, loved fireworks, astronomy, and loved target shooting.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Curt Vanetten; grandmother, Ruth Spilly; father in law Roy Herold.

He is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of 28 years, Kristine Vanetten; mother, Ruth Ann Henry; step father, John Henry, children, Kate Moore and Chris Gochanour, Benjamin Moore, Meredith Moore and Steve Barnes; grandchildren, Henry, Hailey, Emily, and Sam Gochanour; nephew; Joshua Henry, sister; Amy Fisher, mother in law, Shirley Herold; brother in law, Greg Herold; sister in law, Jane Herold.

A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

