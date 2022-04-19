Robert Todd Dobson, age 75, of Coldspring, Texas passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born July 9, 1946, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Joseph Todd and Mary Mairan Street Dobson who preceded him in death along with his brother, Bruce Dobson.

Mr. Dobson served our country in the US Army during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was a transporter for TDCJ for 17 ½ years.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sandra Dobson; son, Jason Dobson and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Madison Dobson, Caiden Dobson, Matthew Dobson, and Gage Dobson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

