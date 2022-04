The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 17, 2022:

Bowling, Garrett Dwayne – Public Intoxication

Hvamstad, Cody Ryan – Driving While Intoxicated

Mendez, Jesus Cruz – Violation of a Protective Order/Bond

Addison, Delaney Dante Jr. – Theft of Property

Chang, Jordan Antonio – Public Intoxication

Addison, Delaney Dante Jr. Bowling, Garrett Dwayne Chang, Jordan Antonio Hvamstad, Cody Ryan Mendez, Jesus Cruz

Share this: Twitter

Facebook