Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office awarded ‘Jail Innovation of the Year’ by National Sheriff’s Association

Since 2017, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail leadership has continually pushed innovation in the education and rehabilitation efforts of the Jail Division. The leadership’s vision is to help those incarcerated acquire life skills that will empower them to be successful citizens while reducing the rate of recidivism.

This vision has been realized by instituting over 15 programs, notably the V.E.T.S. program (Veterans Embracing the Tools for Success) and the High School Initiative program.

The V.E.T.S. program was designed to provide Veterans incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail with valuable resources by partnering with different organizations to address any post-incarceration needs and potentially provide employment opportunities to decrease the recidivism rate.

The High School Initiative program allows of-age high school students who become incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail to continue their current school path. If students are no longer enrolled in school, the program still provides the students the ability to attain the high school equivalency certification, potentially decreasing the recidivism rate.

With such noteworthy successes, the Texas Jail Association Conference requested MCSO Jail leadership present the V.E.T.S. program and the High School Initiative program to the attendees. These innovations in the corrections field have allowed the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to be a roadmap for other jails that have recently instituted these programs.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division has stood at the cutting edge of corrections and jail operations, and because of this, their prepared COVID response, and their service at the Texas border crisis, they have been awarded the National Sheriff’s Association Jail Innovation of the Year Award.

“We want to thank all those whose efforts have been instrumental in the success of the programs,” said Lt. Scott Spencer, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

