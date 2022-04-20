Sex offenders from Pharr, Fort Worth added to Texas 10 Most Wanted list

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Humberto Carreon Acosta, of Pharr, and Arthur Kennedy Stevenson, of Fort Worth, are being sought. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for Acosta’s arrest, and $2,000 for Stevenson. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Humberto Carreon Acosta, 33, has been wanted since December 2020, when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. That same month, the Alamo Police Department issued a warrant for Acosta’s arrest for possession of child pornography. In May 2021, the Pharr Police Department also issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2020, Acosta was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a four-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Acosta is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has ties to Hidalgo County, including Pharr and Alamo. For more information, view his wanted bulletin.

Arthur Kennedy Stevenson, 21, has been wanted since January 2021, when the Fort Worth Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. In March 2021, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office issued three warrants for Stevenson’s arrest for probation violations.

In 2019, Stevenson was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography for incidents involving a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to six years of probation. In 2020, Stevenson was convicted of evading arrest and failure to identify.

Stevenson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has ties Parker and Tarrant counties. For more information, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 21 people off the lists, including six gang members and 14 sex offenders. In addition, $46,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

