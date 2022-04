The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 18, 2022:

Ballard, Thomas Lee Jr. – Public Intoxication

Steiner, Leah Michelle – Theft of Property

Hughes, Matthew Harlan – Theft of Property

Gonzalez, Jose – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearm

Campbell, Dekendre – Theft of Property

Robinson, Allen Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespass

