Robert Lee Elmer, 96, of Livingston, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, September 22, 1925, in Deerwood, Minnesota to George Henry Elmer and Pearl Gladys Fort Elmer, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Robert was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Elmer, Louis Elmer, Tom Elmer, and sister, Dorothy Elmer. Mr. Elmer served in the United States Navy in World War II.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Brenda Duff; grandchildren, Larry and Dean Duff; great-grandchild, Charles Duff; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Lee Elmer, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

