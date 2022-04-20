Max Earl Gresham, born on June 27, 1935 in Cushing, Texas, to Aaron and Ellie Mae Gresham, died on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home in Hull, Texas.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Louise Gresham, children Terry Gresham and wife Terrie, Bill Gresham and wife Betty, James Brown and wife Lynn, Kim Cade and husband David; grandchildren Misty Brown, Melinda Cook, Gidget Sweeten, Tiffany Slankard, William Gresham, James Gresham, Melissa Brown, Randy Brown, Kate Bond; 26 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren and family friend Carl Deville.

Max was preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Ellie Mae; siblings Slim, Ella Mae, A.M., Robert, James, Bobby, Bill, Wendall, Mary, Dan; and grandson Austin Bond.

Max’s hobbies included hunting, raising gardens, fishing, and spending time with his wife.

Military Funeral at Grace Family Church : 1935 TX-146 Liberty, Texas 77575

Sat April 23rd

Visitation 10:30

Service 11:00

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help support Mary Gresham as she copes with the financial and emotional burdens of widowhood. Please email her granddaughter Kate Bond at katelynrbond@gmail.com

