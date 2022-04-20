Rhonda Jo Lancon, 53, of Wallisville, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 10, 1968, in Pasadena, Texas, to Neva Wallace and the late Ronald Norman Dalton. In her younger years, she loved to play softball and was very athletic. Rhonda graduated from Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Texas, the class of 1987 where she wrote and edited for the Dickinson High School Newspaper. After high school, she obtained her Associate’s Degree in Journalism from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, TX in 1989. For many years, Rhonda worked as a dental assistant. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Anahuac.

Rhonda epitomized perseverance through any obstacle or hardship she faced. She was driven by the unconditional love of her family and friends. She made every moment memorable for all that she encountered. Rhonda pursued many interests, some of which included shopping, floral design, crafting, spending time with her family, all things Disney, and going to the rodeo. Throughout her illness and even in the times of pain, she kept pushing forward looking to the next event she had planned, never letting her ailments hold her back. Rhonda was caring and loved her husband, children and grandchildren fiercely.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her father Ronald Dalton; and her maternal grandparents Leon and Louise Wallace. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her mother Neva Wallace of Palestine; her beloved husband of thirty-two years Christopher Lancon of Wallisville; her children Topher Lancon and wife Rachael of Hankamer, Cody Lancon and wife Hailee of Cypress, Sara Barrett and husband Andrew of Conover, North Carolina, and Mary High of Georgia; her grandchildren Cadian and Maizie Lancon of Hankamer, Linlee and Landry Lancon of Cypress, Phoebe Jo Barrett of Conover, Alexandria and Jessie High of Georgia; her siblings Travis Wallace and wife Gina of Palestine and Traci Vineyard and husband Wesley of Baytown; her numerous nieces, nephews, her loving Chihuahua, Coco, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

