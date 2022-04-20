Betty Geneva Albright was born May 27, 1932 in Tyler, Texas to parents, William Marvin Westmoreland and Thresa Brandon Westmoreland. Betty went to her Heavenly Home on April 19, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 89.

Betty was a member of the Magnolia Baptist Church. She taught children’s Sunday School classes earlier in her life, and adult ladies’ classes in later years. She loved writing, genealogy, sewing, crocheting, painting, and anything that had to do with crafts.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eddie Eugene Albright; daughter, Susan Albright. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Albright, Sherry Albright Williams and husband Archie; son, Dan Albright; grandson, Douglas Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Magnolia Baptist Church at 10:30am with Pastor David Parish officiating. Burial will be at 3pm in the Earthman Memory Gardens in Baytown, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

