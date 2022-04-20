Peggy Lee Pressley Vermillion, age 73 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born October 22, 1948, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Edgar “Pete” Pressley and Winona Walker Pressley. She is preceded in death by both parents; her husband; Joe Vermillion, and sister; Carolyn Pressley.

Survivors include her sons, John Paul and William Stewart, stepson; Mark Hall, brother; Andy Pressley, seven grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

