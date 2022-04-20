J.W. Boles, age 91, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born April 15, 1931, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents A.O. Boles and Zula Jacobs who preceded him in death along with his wife; Lela Mae Boles, brothers; Emmitt and Wesley, sisters; Ruth and Louise, granddaughter; Jacqulyn Susan Boles , and great grandson; Kayne Boles.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Wade and Linda Boles, and Lesa Payne, granddaughters; Jessica Boles, Pamela and her husband James, Jennifer Skinner, Ashley and her husband Joey, Jana Payne, Jenabeth and her husband Daniel, 17 great grandkids and 3 great great grandkids.

J.W. was married to his beautiful wife Lela Mae for 50 years. He loved hunting, gardening, and going to his place in Centerville. He was very proud of his pecan trees. J.W. worked for Ryerson Steel and retired after 30 years of employment. He was also a member of the Tarkington Mason Lodge 498 for 54 years.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Pin Oak Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pin Oak Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

