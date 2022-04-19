Carter seeking reelection to Cleveland ISD Board of Trustees

Willie Carter is announcing his intention to seek reelection to the Cleveland ISD Board of Trustees in the May 7 election.

“To the parents, students, school personnel, taxpayers and all constituents of Cleveland ISD. You are all aware that I have announced my reelection to the Cleveland ISD Board of Trustee, Position 4,” said Carter.

Carter has a history of public service in the Cleveland community and Liberty County, having served 25 years in various capacities.

“The servant leadership experience extended to our school district back in May of 2019. The last three years I have worked diligently with and have gained knowledge from other trustees in ways to provide a safe environment that is conducive for students to learn and teachers to teach,” Carter said.

Carter hopes voters will reelect him so he can continue working with and for the citizens of Cleveland.

“I would humbly appreciate your vote and thank you in advance for ‘Everyone Still Matters’ are words spoken with sincerity from the depths of my heart,” he said.

Early voting for the May 7 election begins on April 25 and ends on May 3.

Editor’s note: Candidates for local public office are invited to submit an announcement to Bluebonnet News. Announcements will run for free. Announcements must be written as a press release and should include a high resolution photograph. Send to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

