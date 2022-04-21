Chambers offers ‘Taste of Cleveland’ at food-sampling event

Two hundred or so people packed the Cleveland Civic Center on Wednesday for the Taste of Cleveland, an annual event hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.

According to Chamber Executive Director Victoria Good, forty businesses and organizations signed up to be food vendors, near capacity for the event.

“The Taste of Cleveland is one of the most fun events of the year for the Chamber. It gives everyone an opportunity to come enjoy different foods and gives businesses the opportunity to market themselves. They get to decorate their booth, showcase their business and share a food they prepare,” Good said.

For less than the price of fast-food meal, attendees get to sample foods from each of the booths as they walk around and pick up promotional items and sign up for door prizes. Trophies were presented to three businesses and organizations based on their entries. The winners are:

Tuff Kids for Best Food

La Costa Seafood Restaurant for Best Dessert

Play for Kade for Best Decorated Booth

Chef Jim Condra with La Costa Seafood Restaurant is known for his delicious bread pudding. It won the Best Dessert at the Taste of Cleveland. He is pictured with Raylene Atkinson, board chairman for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Tuff Kids co-founder Eisha Jones (right) brought along her secret weapon, her mother, Katy Jones, to win Best Food at the Taste of Cleveland on Wednesday. Pictured with them is Raylene Atkinson, board chairman for the Chamber.

If you missed this event, the next community event hosted by the Chamber is Outdoor Expo, which will be held on June 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Stancil Exposition Center.

“We are looking for volunteers and vendors now for Outdoor Expo,” Good said. “This is a family-friend event with all kinds of outdoor-related exhibits. We are bringing back the popular rattlesnake and reptile show, and the catch-and-release fishing tank. We will also have Touch a Truck, which allows kids to get a close-up view of different vehicles like fire trucks, airboats and military trucks. If anyone has a cool vehicle they want to share with others, please call the chamber.”

For more information on the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, call 281-592-8786.

