Patsy June Bennett, 79, of Dayton, passed away April 21, 2022, in Dayton. Patsy was born January 9, 1943, in Elgin, Texas, to parents (father Samuel Hubert Leming) and (mother Leona Inez Bernard Leming).

Patsy had lived in Dayton for 13 years and was a former resident of Baytown. She was a member of Cody Baptist Church in Baytown. She was employed as a bookkeeper in the electrical industry. She enjoyed making flower arrangements as a pastime. She also enjoyed spending time on the front porch with family and friends, watching the wildlife and passing the time with good conversation.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Albert Roy Bennett; daughters, Karen Lynn Lonadier and Kandace Mischell Williams; sons, Kevin Dewane Bennett and James Edwin Bennett; brother, Patrick Henry Leming; grandchildren, Lee Ann Lonadier, Haley Lonadier, Tyler Williams, Jeb Bennett and Matthew Williams.

Graveside services for Mrs. Bennett will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Ryan Cemetery, Tarkington Prairie, Texas, with Rev. David Gilmore officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

