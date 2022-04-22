James Cullen “Duck” Turner was born October 1, 1933 in Fostoria, Texas to James Gibson Turner and Tessie Lucille Lilley. He passed away April 21, 2022 at the age of 88. Duck retired from Chemical Leaman Tank Lines where he drove a logging truck for 33 years. After retirement, he continued to drive a truck until he was 81. He served our country in the US Air Force. Duck was raised in Cleveland area and attended church at Bear Creek. Duck Turner loved his family, his friends, and his church family. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: James Buren “Boots” Turner, Collis Norman “Dobber” Turner, and William Jefferson “Pig” Turner.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Pat Turner; children, Edie Kendrick and husband Willie, Hank Ellis and wife Laura, and Vera Rollins; sister, Beth West; grandchildren, Jessica Brent and husband Keegan, Emily Ricciardi, Katelyn Kendrick, Avery Ellis, Bristol Ellis, Amanda Thompson and husband Kenneth, and Tom Rollins; great-grandchildren, Kyler Thompson, Kendra Thompson, Kelson Thompson, and Kali Thompson.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 5-8pm. A Celebration of Life service will be at the Bear Creek Cemetery on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2pm with James Bowen and Leon Bowen officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be, Willie Kendrick, Hank Ellis, Robert Whitten, James Bowen, Keegan Brent, and Kenneth Thompson.

