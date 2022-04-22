Rose Lee Fregia, 79, of Hull, Texas entered Heaven Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Rose was born on February 12, 1943, to the late Billie Booth and Alma Fontenot in Liberty, Texas. She was an active member of WMU, and Central Baptist Church in Daisetta, Texas. She loved to watch her hummingbirds and drink coffee with her special friend, Gordon Melancon. Ms. Rose loved animals and going out to eat with family and friends. She enjoyed yard work, baking pies, and cakes. She was known for her famous chicken and dressing, and her homemade banana pudding. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and church family. Her legacy will continue on with all who loved her.

Ms. Rose is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles Nugent, and Ealson Fregia; brother, Edward Booth.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Cantrell and husband William of Hull, Texas; grandson, Cody Cantrell and wife Kelly of Hull, Texas; sisters, Laura Nugent and husband Gary Saunders of Nederland, Texas, Mildred Budro and husband Charles of Batson, Texas; Nieces, Jannie Budro, and Lesa Morgan and husband Brad; stepdaughter, Becky Murphy and husband Mike; stepson, Glenn Fregia, and wife Barbara; step-grandchildren Tammie Nicar, Michele Fregia, Bonnie Scholz, and numerous great-grandchildren; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Leslie Gaines officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 am until service time at Faith & Family.

Honoring Ms. Rose as pallbearers are Walter Bourgeois, James Cantrell, Eric Thaxton, Trevor Budro, Houston Pike, and Shaun Hebert. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Budro, William Cantrell, and Cody Cantrell.

