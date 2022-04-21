Mr. Ernest Vrana, 87, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, peacefully at his home. Ernest was born January 26, 1935 in Sheldon, Texas to parents Charles and Selma Sonka Vrana.

Ernest was a longtime resident of Sheldon where he was a graduate of Crosby High School. He lived in Sheldon before moving to Dayton where he has lived for over 50 years. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Ernest worked as a welder for many years. He was employed by Brown and Root and Don Love for over 17 years. He was Baptist by faith. Ernest enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening but most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Mary Martin Vrana; his son, Gary W. Vrana; his grandson, Phillip Charles Westmoreland; brothers, James Vrana, Ray Vrana, and David Vrana.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Kenneth Gene Vrana and wife Sheila of Dayton; his daughters, Kathy Lynn Westmoreland and husband Michael of Dayton and Pamela Kay Klimitchek and husband Randal of Dayton; grandchildren, Kenneth “Daniel” Vrana and wife Kristina, Katie Michelle Zghaib and husband David, Keith Randal Klimitchek, Travis Lane Vrana, and Jessica Westmoreland; great-grandchildren, Zachary Ryan Westmoreland, Carter Reed Vrana, Gary Wayne Westmoreland, and Carly Rae Vrana; his sister, Dorothy Hylton; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

