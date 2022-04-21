Catherine Nial Catchings, 82, of Hardin, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Kingwood, Texas, on April 19, 2022.

She was born in Liberty, Texas, on August 9, 1939, to George Ford Davis and Elizabeth Dorcas Tullos Davis. She grew up in Hardin, Texas, and graduated from Hardin ISD.

She married the love of her life, William Art Catchings, in 1957. Together they built a loving home and raised three children. She loved spending time with her family, taking trips, shopping, and doing for others. She was a lifelong active member of Hardin Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Davis, her siblings, Helen Matthews, Alta M. Alice, Ford Davis, Roland Davis, and Joyce Vanya.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Watson, and husband, Clyde, of Hardin, Texas; son, Ricky Catchings, and wife, Mary, of Hardin, Texas; and daughter, Kimberly Freidank, and husband, David, of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Sarah Watson and Reese Montgomery of Ivanhoe, Texas, Pamela Morgan and husband, Eric, of Marion, N.C., Dana Brashier and husband, Matt, of Moss Hill, Texas, Amy Jordan and husband, Jesse, of Kenefick, Texas, Corey Kinnamon and wife, Tori, of Barbers Hill, Texas, and Michael Kinnamon of The Woodlands, Texas; great-grandchildren Avery Montgomery, Marley Montgomery, Miley Montgomery , Brody Morgan, Ethan Morgan, Kolby Morgan, Ellie Morgan, Taylor Morgan, Kaden Brashier, Kinley Brashier, Kolston Brashier, Kaitley Brashier, Paisley Grace, Brenlee Kinnamon, Maddox Kinnamon, Phoenix Kinnamon, and Baby Jordan on the way.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quilting or Music Fund at Hardin Baptist. P.O. Box 314, Hardin, Texas, 77561.

Services

Visitation Friday

April 22, 2022

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Allison Funeral Service

1101 North Travis Street

1101 North Travis Street

Liberty, TX 77575

Funeral Service Saturday

April 23, 2022

10:00 AM

Hardin Baptist Church

CR 2003

CR 2003

Hardin, TX 77561

Interment Saturday

April 23, 2022

11:00 AM

Hardin Chapel Cemetery

1005 Highway 834 West

1005 Highway 834 West

Hardin, TX 77561

