Sierra Anne Marie Hill, 15, of Onalaska, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born on Thursday, June 8, 2006, in Kingwood, Texas, to James Ray Hill and Carrie (Brown) Hill.

Sierra was preceded in death by her father, Daddy James Ray Hill, grandparents, David and Elizabeth Hill, great-great grandparents, uncle, Mikey Hill, cousins, Zak, baby boy Judalet, Brandon, and Andrew.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving mother, Carrie (Brown) Hill; brother, James Hill, Jr.; stepfather, Dennis Sherman; stepsisters, Alexis and Kaylie; stepbrothers, Dennis Sherman, Jr., Zaylen Sherman; aunts, Michelle, Melissa, Jessica, Renea, Hope, Jamie, and Kimberly; uncles, Arnold, Philip, David, Bryan, Billy, Tyler, Bryan, Daniel, and Austin; cousins, Robert, Bryan, Angel, Brittany, Savanah, Richey, Red, Zadin, Cody, Denny, Madison, Tracy, Donny, Kadence, Ashlyn, Kelvin, Axavier, Matthew, Luna, Aurora, along with many other great cousins and loving family members.

Visitation for Sierra will be held at Neal Funeral Home on April 30, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral Services on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home at 4:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

