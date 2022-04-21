Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2022:
- Salazar, Alaric – Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle and Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice
- Garcia, Javier – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Thornton, Todd Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Hold for Harris County, Hold for San Jacinto County, Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Restraint and Theft of a Firearm
- Alvarez, Luis – Possession of Marijuana
- Wilson, Dante – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Kennedy, Alfred – Parole Violation
- Francis, James – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Woods, Sean Christopher – Aggravated Assault Against a Date/Family Member/Household Member with Weapon and Criminal Mischief
- Trevino, Manuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana