Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2022:

  • Salazar, Alaric – Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle and Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice
  • Garcia, Javier – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Thornton, Todd Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Hold for Harris County, Hold for San Jacinto County, Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Restraint and Theft of a Firearm
  • Alvarez, Luis – Possession of Marijuana
  • Wilson, Dante – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Kennedy, Alfred – Parole Violation
  • Francis, James – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Woods, Sean Christopher – Aggravated Assault Against a Date/Family Member/Household Member with Weapon and Criminal Mischief
  • Trevino, Manuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
