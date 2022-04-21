Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2022:

Salazar, Alaric – Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle and Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice

Garcia, Javier – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Thornton, Todd Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Hold for Harris County, Hold for San Jacinto County, Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Restraint and Theft of a Firearm

Alvarez, Luis – Possession of Marijuana

Wilson, Dante – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Kennedy, Alfred – Parole Violation

Francis, James – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Woods, Sean Christopher – Aggravated Assault Against a Date/Family Member/Household Member with Weapon and Criminal Mischief

Trevino, Manuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Alvarez, Luis Francis, James Garcia, Javier Kennedy, Alfred Salazar, Alaric Thornton, Todd Anthony Trevino, Manuel Wilson, Dante Woods, Sean Christopher

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

