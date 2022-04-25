William Earl “Bill” Haynie, 88, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022 in Webster, Texas. His lifetime goal was stated many times, “Make a Difference” and he did every day and encouraged others to do so!

Bill was born on May 11, 1933 in Hull, Texas to parents, William Rice Haynie and Beulah Gertrude Youngblood Haynie. Bill graduated from Hardin High School and attended Sam Houston State University, later graduating from the University of Houston.

Bill and his wife, Wanda, formed Haynie Bookkeeping Service in 1957 and Bill was proud to speak of his pride in the Service continuing today, 65 years later. Bill also was an active member for over 60 years of the Saratoga Masonic Lodge 914.

Open heart surgery for Bill was successfully performed by Dr. Denton Cooley in 1961. He became Barbers Hill Basketball Coach and taught math including trigonometry and calculus while obtaining his Certified Public Accountant license in 1970. In December of 2021, Bill Haynie was honored by Texas Certified Public Accountants for 50 years of membership.

World travels included an African Safari in 1975 and peacock bass fishing on the Amazon River. Civic service included Liberty and Hardin School Boards collectively for 37 years. Additionally, he was elected Mayor of Hardin, Texas, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Liberty Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 35 years, Wanda Lee Tissue Haynie; His brother, John Alexander Haynie and sisters, Doris Haynie Chapman and Joyce Haynie Carl. Additionally, his nephew, Les “Chubby” Chapman.

Pop, as he was fondly called, is survived by three daughters including families who cherish his memory: Debbie Haynie of Liberty; Karen and Randel Arnold of Dayton and Lisa and Craig McNair of Dayton.

Grandchildren include Horace Bridges and wife, Rachel; Todd Arnold and wife, Alaina; Dusty Gatlin and wife, Stacey; Andrew Arnold and wife, Larissa; Mark Arnold and husband Brad Madrid; Ellie Conn and husband, Matt; Erin Duff and husband, Joe; Meredith McNair; Kathleen Dwyer and husband, Bobby and Claire Fults and husband, Tyler. Pop enjoyed the blessings of many great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Those who desire to give a memorial, please submit to the Wm. E. “Bill” Haynie Memorial Scholarship Fund at Hardin High School which is in keeping with his life-long passion for furthering higher education. The family will receive friends Monday, April 25th, 2022 at 2pm and the service will follow immediately at 3pm at New Life United Pentecostal church at 2510 Jefferson Drive, Liberty, Texas. Interment to follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

