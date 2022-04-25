Johnathan Dale Ballengee, 32, of Liberty, Texas passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. Johnathan was born on January 6, 1990 to the Roger Ballengee Jr. and Shannon McCormick in Galveston, Texas. He loved fishing and being with friends. Johnathan was very loyal to his friends.

Johnathan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joyce “Ninny” McCormick, Susie and Frank Leito, Roger Ballengee Sr; niece, Averie Rose Reardon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Shannon Ballengee and partner James Thibodeaux of Fannett, Texas; father, Roger Ballenger Jr. and wife Julie of Florida; daughter, Paisley Rayne Ballengee-DeWitt. A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Service Inc. with Reverned Hector Marchado officiating.

