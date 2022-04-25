Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 23, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 23, 2022:

  • Ceasar, Deiondra Arnelle – Public Intoxication
  • Deblanc, Adrian Elysse – Public Intoxication
  • Hernandez-Gomez, Pedro Enrique – Hold for Fort Bend County-Theft of Property (three counts)
  • Kalina, Nicholas Wayne – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Building
  • Reyes, Sofia – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Riker, Zachary Michael – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Senegal, Bryan Keith Jr. – Violation of Promise to Appear, Driving on Improved Shoulder, Failure to Appear and No Liability Insurance
  • Rockholt, Ladonna Jean – Hold for Galveston County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
