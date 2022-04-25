Police chase ends in shooting in Cleveland

UPDATE (12:55 p.m. Monday, April 25):

The suspect involved in the shooting has died despite lifesaving measures that were performed at the scene. According to Capt. Scott Felts, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police Department, the two officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Texas Rangers. This is per protocol of Cleveland Police Department and most law enforcement agencies, and in no way should be interpreted as any wrongdoing of the officers, Felts said.

Heavy rains pushing through Cleveland as of 12:50 p.m. Monday are complicating the investigation at the scene along US 59. Felts said US 59 will be shut down a little longer while the investigation is wrapped up.

The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time. More information will be posted as it is available.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A man who led police on a chase Monday morning was shot after he reportedly threatened Cleveland police officers with a gun he was carrying.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the man entered Martin Chevrolet Monday morning and demanded a vehicle while brandishing a firearm.

“The man grabbed some keys and took off in a stolen vehicle. He started driving north on US 59 with officers in pursuit,” Broussard said. “He turned around in Livingston and started heading southbound on US 59.”

Police spiked the tires of his vehicle as he returned to Cleveland, just south of the SH 105 intersection with US 59. The two front tires of the vehicle were destroyed, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

“He went about a mile and got into the construction zone on US 59. He jumped out of his vehicle and tried running across the northbound lane of travel,” Broussard said. “He was brandishing a gun and pointed it at two officers who were on the scene and they fired their weapons at him, striking him twice.”

As of 11:30 a.m., Broussard said CPR was in progress on the man. No other information is available at this time.

