Still open: Emergency Hospital Systems merging two Cleveland hospitals

Emergency Hospital Systems, which owns two hospitals in Cleveland, has announced the merger of the two facilities effective at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, according to a statement from Emergency Hospital Systems CEO Michael T. Adkins.

“Emergency Hospital Systems is excited about the future. We are committed to growing our impact within our local community all the while providing the best healthcare,” said Adkins. “As we continue to grow, that means there will be a few changes that will be taking place with the combining of our two hospitals that are currently in operation within the city of Cleveland, Texas.”

On April 29, Cleveland Emergency Hospital will be joined with Texas Emergency Hospital, 300 Crockett St.

“We will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients at the Cleveland Emergency Hospital, located at 1017 S. Travis St.,” Adkins said. “We are looking forward to the future, and we know that, with the help and support from the good people in Cleveland and Liberty County, the future will be full of growth and success!”

Texas Emergency Hospital has undergone major renovations and an expansion of services that include a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab, updated patient rooms and new surgical suite.

In October 2021, Texas Emergency Hospital was recognized by Texas Governor Greg Abbott for its extraordinary achievements as a vaccine hub during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients from across the state, and some from outside the state, drove to or flew in to receive the vaccinations during that time.

