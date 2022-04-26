Dennis Wayne Richard, 74, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully April 25, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. He spent his final days surrounded by many friends and family.

Dennis was born in Rayne, LA to Miriam and John Eddie Richard. He was 1 of 4 children and the only son. He moved to Liberty in 1969 and married the love of his life, Peggy. Together they raised 2 children Jessie and Sean. Dennis spent the majority of his professional carrier working for Western Company and BJ Services. After his retirement he found a love for traveling, fishing and enjoying life. His biggest passion was grilling, and he did it so well!

He is preceded in death by his parents Miriam and John Eddie Richard and son Sean Richard.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Richard, daughter Jessie Richard, daughter-in-law Roda Amaria; grandchildren Angel S. Richard, Nya Hensley, Macie Richard-Patel and Jag Richard-Patel; siblings Penny Arceneaux and spouse RJ Arceneaux, Susan Martin and spouse Pat Martin and Gloria Collier; mother-in-law Venola Vandeventer and brother-in-laws Gary Vandeventer and wife Diane, Dan Vandeventer and wife Gigi and Robert Gaudet and Kathy; sister-in-law Melissa Vandeventer.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 and Immaculate Conception Church at 10am followed by a small gathering.

