Billie Chrystell (Free) Smith, 88, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born on Saturday, October 14, 1933, in Conroe, Texas to Martin Dies Free and Fannie Cleora (Puckett) Free, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Billie was also preceded in death by her infant children, Timmy Joe Smith and Wendy Rene Smith, brother, Martin David Free, sisters, Doris Jean Kennedy and Fannie Mae Cartwright.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 68 years, Franklin Smith; son, Billy Smith and wife Dale; brother, Dewey Issac Free and wife Janice; sister, Jo Ann Acres and husband Bill; grandchildren, Justin Allen Smith and wife Ashley, Joshua William Smith; great-grandchildren, Brandon Smith, Avery Smith, Abby Smith, Ava Smith; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Billie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on April 28, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held promptly at 12:00 pm. Interment for Billie will immediately follow at 4:00 pm in Diboll, Texas at Ryan Chapel Cemetery.

