Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 24, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 24, 2022:

  • Deases, Andrew Arthur – Public Intoxication
  • Wright, Julia Ann – Public Intoxication
  • Bray, Shelton Hayes – Public Intoxication
  • Gonzalez, David – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Gartner, James Curt – Hold for Hardin County-Driving While License Invalid and Hold for Hardin County-False Drug Test Falsification Device
  • Cooper, Elijah Tray – Possession of Marijuana
  • Gumms, Morice – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Credit Card or Debit Card and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Brawley, Willie – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Obstruction or Retaliation, Bail Jumping and Driving While License Invalid
