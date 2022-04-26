Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 24, 2022:

Deases, Andrew Arthur – Public Intoxication

Wright, Julia Ann – Public Intoxication

Bray, Shelton Hayes – Public Intoxication

Gonzalez, David – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Gartner, James Curt – Hold for Hardin County-Driving While License Invalid and Hold for Hardin County-False Drug Test Falsification Device

Cooper, Elijah Tray – Possession of Marijuana

Gumms, Morice – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Credit Card or Debit Card and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Brawley, Willie – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Obstruction or Retaliation, Bail Jumping and Driving While License Invalid

