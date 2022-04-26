David announces candidacy for Cleveland City Council

Desireé D. David is seeking Position 4 on Cleveland City Council in the May 7 election.

David is a native of Cleveland and the granddaughter of legendary head basketball Coach Davy L. David and Etta David, who were both longtime educators in Cleveland ISD.

After graduating from Cleveland High School, David earned a Bachelor Of Arts Degree from Texas Southern University. She is also a member of Alpha Iota Alpha Christian Sorority, Inc.

David says she genuinely enjoys being amongst Cleveland’s populace. It is her goal to make proven her motto of “New Leadership New Cleveland.” David believes that building strong bonds between communities and elected officials creates a solid foundation.

David has created a comprehensive platform for voters to consider:

Effective local government

Economic growth

Budget and fiscal management

Stronger community involvement

Parks and recreation improvement

David plans to visit local residents to hear their concerns and innovative ideas.

Early voting is April 25 through May 3. Election Day is May 7.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

