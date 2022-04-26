Woodrow Wilson JH bands earn high marks at contest

By
Bluebonnet News
-
On March 31 and April 1, both WWJH 8th grade bands performed in the Region 10 UIL Concert and Sightreading Evaluation at Groves MS. The 8th-grade JV Band received a Superior rating in Sightreading, earning a First Division award. The 8th-grade Varsity Band received Superior ratings in both Concert and Sightreading, earning a Sweepstakes award.
