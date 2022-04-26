Woodrow Wilson JH bands earn high marks at contest By Bluebonnet News - April 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter On March 31 and April 1, both WWJH 8th grade bands performed in the Region 10 UIL Concert and Sightreading Evaluation at Groves MS. The 8th-grade JV Band received a Superior rating in Sightreading, earning a First Division award. The 8th-grade Varsity Band received Superior ratings in both Concert and Sightreading, earning a Sweepstakes award. On March 31 and April 1, both WWJH 8th grade bands performed in the Region 10 UIL Concert and Sightreading Evaluation at Groves MS. The 8th-grade JV Band received a Superior rating in Sightreading, earning a First Division award. The 8th-grade Varsity Band received Superior ratings in both Concert and Sightreading, earning a Sweepstakes award. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...