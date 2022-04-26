Body of missing Chambers County fisherman recovered

A search for a missing fisherman from Smith Point, Texas, has ended in heartache for his family and friends after the elderly man’s body was recovered about 10 miles from his capsized boat.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the body of W.F. Childress, owner of Childress Seafood, was located near the Texas City Dike Tuesday afternoon, a day after he had disappeared while fishing on Trinity Bay.

Childress departed from Smith Point in Chambers County around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in a 16-foot aluminum sportsman trawling rig. He reportedly planned to head to the Anahuac channel to search for shrimp.

W. F. Childress (photo courtesy of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office)

Childress was very familiar with the water and had spent most of his life fishing and shrimping the Galveston/Trinity Bay complex, according to a statement from Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Childress was found to be wearing a traditional life jacket (PFD) with no other visible signs of trauma. An autopsy has been ordered by the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office.

“Mr. Childress was an experienced boat handler and fisherman who obviously was unable to find safe harbor during yesterday’s storm. Prayers to him, his family and friends for this tragic loss, may he rest in peace,” Hawthorne said.

The capsized boat of W.F. Childress is pulled from the waters of Trinity Bay. Childress’s body was found 10 miles from his capsized boat. (Photo courtesy of Chambers County Sheriff’s Office)

